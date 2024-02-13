Vincentian Diplomat and attorney Diani Jimesha Prince recently tied the knot with Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Terrance Drew.

The ceremony took place on Saturday February 10th in Barbados.

In an announcement via Facebook in the evening following their nuptials, Prime Minister Drew expressed his gratitude and joy, stating, “It is with a grateful heart that I inform you of my marriage to my wife Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew.”

Prime Minister Drew is the Federation’s fourth (4th) Prime Minister and the first to have gotten married during his tenure.

Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew is an experienced Lawyer and Diplomat with a strong background in both Criminal Law and International Law.

Prince-Drew daughter of Minister of Health St. Clair Prince is the counselor at St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ United Nations mission.

In 2022 she was presented a certificate of achievement by then U.S. Ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean Linda S. Taglialatela for being nominated for the Outstanding Cooperation with Regional Partners Award.