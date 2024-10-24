Vincentian international law specialist and diplomat, Dr Richard Byron Cox has launched a new literary/historical publication, entitled ‘The Story of Paulene Bramble: Book One: Spring’s Blossom and Young Thorns’, to mark the 45th anniversary of independence.

Dr Cox, who is also the author of the critically acclaimed, ‘Were Mama’s Tears in Vain?’, says the new book tells in literary form, an intimate history of SVG from 1800 to 1939 and relates much of the economic, social, religious, familiar history, and much more through the lives of its characters, crystallised in that of its chief protagonist, Paulene Bramble.

The book took around 12 years to write and is referred to as an iconic masterpiece, by reviewers from around the world, Dr Cox says.

He explained that his objectives for writing the book include marking history more than just statistics, by demonstrating that the past of slavery and colonialism played the key role in shaping the Vincentian and Caribbean person of today.

In his review of the book, SVG’S High Commissioner to London, His Excellency Cenio Lewis asserts that this work will have a lasting impact on those lucky enough to read it, as it touches on serious matters of concern in our world today.

German sociologist Andreas Schulter says, “With this book Byron-Cox shows that he is writing in the class of Chinua Achebe, Toni Morrison, Alice Walker and James Balwin.”

While former Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Dr Oscar Oramas says, “it’s a brilliant description of society.”