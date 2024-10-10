Vincentian designer and perfumer Kimya Glasgow, has launched her second fragrance.

The fragrance, called ‘Paradise’, was launched on October 6th.

The fragrance blends captivating Caribbean scents into a composition that embodies lush landscapes, vibrant gardens ablaze with tropical blooms, foliage and coastal beauty.

Kimya said, “With Paradise, I wanted to create an exquisite experience and journey that reflects the serenity and allure of our Caribbean islands. This fragrance is a love letter to the Caribbean, capturing the essence of nature’s beauty and the warmth of our people.”

The exclusive launch of the product was attended by several businesswomen and entrepreneurs of SVG, who were given the opportunity to explore the various notes and ingredients that ‘Paradise’ is comprised of.

The fragrance can be found in several shops, boutiques and guest houses in Kingstown and Bequia.