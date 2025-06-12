A Vincentian delegation participated in the Sixtieth (60th) Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development COTED, in Georgetown, Guyana.

This critical gathering of regional Ministers and senior trade officials, takes place in a shifting global trade environment, as CARICOM Member States seek to reinforce economic resilience and deepen integration.

The Vincentian delegation led by the Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, includes Mrs. Okolo John Patrick, Director of Trade; Mr. Romel Currency, Trade Officer II; and Mrs. Nicollet Dalton, Trade Officer I.

The meeting, chaired by the Honourable Kerrie Symmonds, Barbados Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, focuses on several urgent priorities.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines actively contributed to discussions on dismantling trade barriers, removing longstanding non-compliance issues from the regional agenda, and exploring diversified economic partnerships to mitigate recent global tariff shocks.

Minister Stephenson and his delegation reiterated SVGs commitment to collaborative action, efficient use of regional resources, and the strategic alignment of trade policy with the broader goals of economic growth, private sector engagement, and sustainable development.