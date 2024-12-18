The national launch of the book “The Story of Paulene Bramble: Book one: Spring’s Blossom and Young Thorns,” written by Vincentian international law specialist and diplomat, Dr Richard A. Byron-Cox, is set to take place this afternoon.

The event, which begins at 6pm at Government House, will be held under the patronage of Her Excellency, Dame Dr Susan Dougan and will feature the recognition of several Vincentian cultural contributors.

The late mas designer and producer David Julian “Pilling” Pollard; Honourable Rene Baptiste, Speaker of the OECS House of Assembly; Glenroy “Sulle” Caesar, calypsonian, visual artist, and poet and Mrs Jean Johnney, benefactor and patron of many artistes, will be recognised for their outstanding contributions to culture and the arts.

Dubbed, Literature at Christmas, the event will feature special remarks from Dame Susan, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Cuba, Ambassador, Dr Oramas Oliva, a review of the book by the Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Sustainable Development and Culture; an in-depth tripartite discussion on the book between literary scholar and critic, Her Excellency, Ambassador Andrea Bowman; accountant, Mr Kirk Da Silva; and author, Dr Richard A. Byron-Cox, all to be followed by a final word from Prime Minister, Dr The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves.

According to Dr Byron-Cox, recognitions like these are absolutely necessary, not only as a way of showing genuine appreciation to these stalwart contributors to our culture and its promotion but to also inspire future generations to make their contribution to further enhance our culture and the arts.