Physical Education teacher and Track and Field coach Chester Morgan, recently offered his expertise to the Bahamas.

Morgan was invited to coordinate a “Kids Athletics Programme” in the Bahamas, where he recently completed a three-day “Train the Trainers” workshop, which involved 27 P.E teachers in Grand Bahamas.

The training took place from September 29 to October 1, 2024.

The programme, which is set to run from October 14 to November 23, 2024, will be implemented in 32 public and 20 private schools across the Bahamas, backed by the Bahamian Ministry of Education.



The project is financed by Olympic Solidarity, accessed through the Bahamas Athletics Association.