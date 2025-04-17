Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated the government’s firm stance against the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, declaring that Vincentian citizenship and passports are not for sale.

Speaking during a press conference at Cabinet Room on Tuesday, Dr. Gonsalves warned of the dangers of selling citizenship, calling the practice unsustainable, reckless, and open to abuse by unscrupulous individuals and companies.

The Prime Minister noted that major countries including the USA, Canada, and Britain have moved to discourage CBI, with the European Union already introducing visa restrictions and pursuing further legislative action.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also raised concerns about how CBI makes it easier for criminals to obtain foreign passports, due to reduced scrutiny in the rush to profit.