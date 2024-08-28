The St. Vincent Cocoa Company (SVCC), through its Vincentian Chocolate brand launched its Miss SVG Pageant chocolates.

The chocolate bars, until October 2nd will feature the faces of this year’s six contestants.

Miss KCCU Zada Stephens will be the face of the Milk & Spice Chocolate.

Miss Insta Cash Felicia Hector will be the face of the Dark Chocolate.

Miss Flow Athalia Gloster will be the face of Dark with Roasted Cocoa Nibs.

Miss Grenadine House Alvina Pinder will be the face of the Dark & Spice Chocolate.

Miss Lynch Caribbean Brokers Kewanna Hackshaw will be the face of the P’Nut Crunch chocolate.

And Miss JCI Lisha Beache will be the face of Peppermint Chocolate.

Marketing Officer and Social Media Manager for the Miss SVG Pageant Miss Jameliah Crick said this promotion will add a layer of flavor and excitement to this year’s competition.

According to Sales and Marketing Rep for the SVCC, Mischleen John, the Miss SVG themed chocolate wrappers will contain gold and silver tickets that will grant lucky winners special prizes and perks, such as tickets to the pageant, a chance to win $500, all access passes and more.