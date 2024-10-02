Vincentian Maria De Grads, has been appointed as the new general manager of FLOW British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The appointment, which was effective October 1st, makes De Grads the first female to ever hold the position, since the company began operating in the BVI 58 years ago.

Expressing her confidence in De Grads’ competence to advance the company, VP North Caribbean C&W Communications, Susana O’Sullivan said, “Maria’s appointment marks a significant milestone for our company. Her extensive experience, vision, and passion for empowering teams will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our services and strengthen our connection to the BVI community,”

De Grads has over 21 years of experience in the telecommunications industry with C&W Communications, having joined FlOW St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in 2004. She has held several positions including commercial manager, product executive, customer care and human resource management.

De Grads said, “I am excited to lead our talented team as we continue to deliver innovative services, enhance our customer experience, and contribute to the growth of the BVI community. Together, we will build on Flow’s legacy and ensure we remain at the forefront of connectivity in the Territory.”