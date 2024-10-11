Vasha Adams, has left the country to participate in an International Coaching Apprenticeship in Basketball (ICAB) Programme at the University of Delaware, USA.

Adams, who is a level 1 International Basket Federation (FIBA) certified coach, was selected by FIBA instructors.

The ICAB programme is funded by the International Olympic Solidarity (OS) through the St Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee (SVGOC).

Adams is a member of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Basketball team and Coach and supervisor of activities for primary and secondary schools, here in SVG.

She will return to SVG on November 6, 2024.