Vincentian national Sejilla McDowall has been appointed as Dominica’s new High Court judge. Her appointment takes effect from September 1st, 2025, until February 28th, 2026.

McDowall, who served as St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Director of Public Prosecutions since 2020, replaces Justice Colin Williams. She first acted in the DPP role in 2018 after Justice Williams left St. Vincent to serve as a judge in Belize.

In 2020, Sejilla McDowall made history as this country’s first female Director of Public Prosecutions.

Her new appointment is being recognized as another proud achievement for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.