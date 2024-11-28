Vincentian Lawyer, Activist, Writer, and NGO leader, Jeshua Bardoo, had the privilege of attending the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) dubbed COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Bardoo was selected to attend COP29 after rising as 1 of the top 8 participants in Island Innovation’s Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy (CCJLA), which is funded by the Open Society Foundations, from a cohort of around 50 participants.

Consequently, his exceptional performance in the CCJLA, led to the 5C’s, sponsoring and supporting his attendance at COP29 as part of their delegation.

Bardoo expressed his pleasure in attending the conference, stating that he has always been curious about the environment around him.

The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre coordinates the Caribbean region’s response to climate change. Officially opened in August 2005, the CCCCC is the key node for information on climate change issues and on the region’s response to managing and adapting to climate change in the Caribbean.