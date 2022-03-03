Vincentian, Dr. Jason Haynes has been named as the recipient of the UNESCO/Juan Bosch Prize for the Promotion of Social Science Research in Latin America and the Caribbean. He is the first person from the English-speaking Caribbean to be selected for this prestigious award. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) previously selected recipients from Columbia and Bolivia.

The prize which includes US $12,000 and a diploma recognizes his research on the theme “Rethinking Anti-Trafficking Law and Practice: European and Commonwealth Caribbean Perspectives”.

Dr. Haynes, a former National Scholar who received the Prime Minister’s Award in 2008 is currently the Deputy Dean of Graduate Studies and Research in the Faculty of Law at University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus.

This award adds to his many academic accolades over the years including a British Chevening Scholarship in 2011, a Commonwealth scholarship in 2012, Durham University’s Learning and Teaching Award in 2014, the Outstanding Contribution to Teaching Award by the UWI, Cave Hill Campus in 2019, and an Academic Fellowship from the Honourable Society of Middle Temple in 2021.