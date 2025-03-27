Victims have been conned out of millions of pounds in a whisky barrel investment scam, a BBC investigation has found.

Hundreds of people were duped into ploughing their life savings and pensions into casks that were overpriced or did not exist, while some individual casks were sold multiple times to different investors.

The victims include one woman with terminal cancer who invested £76,000 pounds and another who spent more than £100,000 pounds on casks which experts say were only ever worth a fraction of the price they paid.

BBC has revealed that police are investigating three Scotch whisky companies over fraud allegations, with investments running into the millions.