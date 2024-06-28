For the first time, training in Vetiver System Technology took place on Union Island.

Vonnie Roudette of Hand2Earth delivered the training.

On mainland St. Vincent the first Vetiver Heritage Centre was launched highlighting the importance of vetiver and its diversity.

SusGren wrapped up the first part of the Vetiver System Technology on Union Island. The training was executed between June 24th -26th, 2024 on Union Island.

The last day participants went around Union Island to observe vulnerable areas affected by soil erosion and how vetiver plants can be used as a solution.

On Union Island, the training focused on looking at how the technology can be used to reduce soil erosion and improve contouring.

This project is funded by SGP Saint Vincent & Grenadines, which provides financial and technical support to projects that conserve and restore the environment while enhancing people’s well-being and livelihoods