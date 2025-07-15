Police on July 8th, 2025, arrested and charged Nyron Small, a 37-year-old Tradesman of Vermont, with the offence of Wounding.

The investigations revealed, on July 8th, 2025, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 42-year-old shopkeeper of the same address by stabbing him on the upper right side of his back with an unknown object.

The offence was committed in Kingstown at Heritage Square.

Small appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 9th, 2025, and pled not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC, with one (1) surety.

The accused was ordered to have no contact with the complainant, and to report to the Vermont Police Station every Wednesday and Thursday, between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The matter was adjourned to December 3rd, 2025, for trial.