A technical mission from Venezuela recently visited SVG from December 4-6, to offer their expertise in the field of agriculture.

The team, from the Ministry of People’s Power for Agriculture and Productive Lands of Venezuela, visited SVG within the framework of the AGROALBA: ALBA- TCP Multilateral Cooperation project.

The mission consisted of three officials: Pedro Luis Malaver Ruiz, President of Social Property Company Agropatria S.A and the Agricultural Development Corporation (DelAgro), Dr. Yurani Godoy de Izarra, Special Envoy commissioned by the Minister of Agriculture G/D Menry Fernández for ALBA-TCP, and Carlos Eduardo Gomez, Agricultural Protocol Officer.

The AGROALBA: ALBA-TCP Multilateral Cooperation project provides opportunities to the Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to enhance agricultural production and productivity. The project is a new initiative being advanced by members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), to ensure food and nutritional security for members of the Alliance, and by extension, the region of Latin America and the Caribbean.

On November 6, 2024, the People’s Power for Agriculture and Productive Lands Ministry, and the Ministry for Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation at the headquarters of ALBA- TCP in Caracas, Venezuela.