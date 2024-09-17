The opposition coalition of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, has called on the United States to cancel the licences that allow oil companies to operate in Venezuela.

This appeal was made by an advisor to the campaign of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, claiming that this appeal is to pressure recently elected President Nicolas Maduro into transitioning from power.

“We want all the oil companies to go to Venezuela. So, it’s not about the companies. It’s about the situation that is impoverishing the country so badly that practically the whole population wants this regime gone.” The advisor stated.

After the disputed election, legislation was introduced in the US Congress to prohibit American investments in Venezuela’s oil sector and to impose visa restrictions on current and former Maduro government officials. Resolutions recognizing a González victory were also introduced in the House and Senate.