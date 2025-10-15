In a press conference held yesterday, October 14th, 2025, the head of the diplomatic mission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to the defense of national sovereignty and peace in the Caribbean, while denouncing the growing political threats, economic, and military of the United States in the region.

During his speech, he explained that since 2015 the U.S. government has maintained a systematic policy of sanctions and unilateral coercive measures that seek to suffocate the Venezuelan economy.

These actions have caused damages of more than 640 billion dollars and the freezing of more than 20 billion in assets abroad, affecting national development and the lives of the Venezuelan people.

Pérez Santana also denounced the militarization of the Caribbean by the United States, with the presence of warships, submarines and troops in the vicinity of the Venezuelan territorial sea.

He also pointed out that behind these aggressions are hidden geostrategic and economic interests over Venezuela’s natural resources which have historically been covetedby foreign powers.

Also, he denounced the media war against his country, based on unfounded accusations and disinformation campaigns that seek to justify interventions or sanctions.