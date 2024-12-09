The Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation, held its closing and graduation ceremony for the academic year last Thursday, as Venezuela and SVG celebrate 43 years of diplomatic relations.

Among the attendees, were Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson and the Cuban Ambassador to SVG Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry.

Minister Caesar praised Venezuela for their agricultural advancements while thanking them for the assistance they continue to provide to SVG, which includes a plot of land to cultivate in Venezuela and three Venezuelan agricultural experts who are in the country to offer their expertise in that field.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson also spoke about the great relationship between Venezuela and St Vincent and the Grenadines, stating, “Any activity that our brothers and sisters of Venezuela are doing for the Vincentian people is very important to me as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I will always be with you all.”

Students of the institute expressed their gratitude to the teachers and coordinators of the institute, noting the great opportunity granted to not just learn Spanish and Venezuelan culture but to do so free of cost.