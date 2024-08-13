Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, accused Jennie Lincoln, head of the Carter Center’s observation mission, of lying about the electoral process that took place on July 28.

In a post on X, Gil stated, “All the hard work and prestige that President Jimmy Carter built is undermined by this State Department employee, Ms. Jane. She lies shamelessly; none of her claims reflect reality or Venezuelan legality.” He further criticized the institution for allegedly participating in a coup plot by endorsing what he described as “the most egregious electoral crimes” witnessed in Venezuela’s republican history, committed by “fascist hordes.”

The Carter Center was invited by Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) to monitor the elections, in which President Nicolás Maduro was declared re-elected with 51.2 percent of the vote for a third six-year term. The organization claims that opposition candidate Edmundo González, from the Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD), won the elections, although it has not provided official evidence to support this assertion.

The foundation, led by Paige Alexander since 2020, has ties to USAID, which has been used by the White House to gather intelligence and influence policy in the region.