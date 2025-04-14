The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” in SVG invites Vincentians to study Spanish and Venezuelan culture free of cost.



This new academic period is from April 22nd to July 10th, 2025.

During this time Vincentian students will learn the Spanish language which will be part of their personal and professional growth, as it is one of the most spoken languages in the world.



Those interested in studying Spanish for the first time or for those who have already advanced to some level in this language and are interested in continuing their studies, the Academic Coordinator of the VICC encourages you to fill out and submit the registration form.



The registration will start on Wednesday 9th to Monday, 21st, April 2025.

Most classes will be held face to face at Sutherland’s Building, Kingstown, with some to be held online.

For further information, interested persons are asked to email ivccstvincent@gmail.com .