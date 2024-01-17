Vending on Buccament Bay is set to be regulated, as the tourism product on mainland St. Vincent expands.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information (API), this forms part of the Government’s efforts to put measures in place to have vending regulated at some popular areas.

Area Representative for Central Leeward Dr. Orando Brewster said that the new regulations will aid in making vending at Buccament Bay more structured.

He said that meetings will be held with all stakeholders involved. Dr. Brewster said that a date would be set before the current cruise season is over.

Central Leeward’s area representative said that the constituency is becoming a hub for tourism and with development at Jackson Bay scheduled to begin soon, tourism on that part of the island will certainly take off.

Dr. Brewster said that all of this is being buttressed by the investment being made by Sandals Resort at Buccament Bay which is scheduled to open in March of this year.