The local vector control unit here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is calling on the public to do their part in the battle to control the rodent population in capital city Kingstown.

Field Assistant with the unit, Reynold Lynch emphasized the importance of persons such as vendors and stall operators to do their part, as while they vector control unit continues to execute baiting exercises, this alone is not enough to eliminate the issue of the rodents.

“And the specific rat that we focus on most of the time is the Norway rat or the Brown rat or the Sewer rat. Those are the names that the rat goes by specifically. And most persons in Kingstown would be familiar with these because these are the rats that we see running around most of the time. So the vector control unit would go around, do the baiting, do the sensitization with the vendors and the persons around, letting them know that the vector control unit is here, putting down the bait, and we would also like you as the vendor or persons around with stalls or shops, do your part to help us because baiting won’t solve everything. And when we place the bait and then it starts smelling, that is another issue in itself.” He said.

He said that the unit, along with executing baiting exercises, is trying its best to sensitize persons as to the situation, so that they can do their part to the best of their abilities