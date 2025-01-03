Van drivers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to reduce their speeds on the roads for the New Year.

This advice came from Police Constable Hunte of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s traffic department.

He urged the drivers to take their time when utilizing the nation’s roads, noting that doing so is a much safer alternative to excessive and unnecessary speeding.

“We are appealing to the omnibus drivers to slow down for this year. Slow down. There is absolutely no need for you to be engaging in reckless and dangerous driving, putting your life and the life of the passengers and other road users at risk. Take your time and drive while using ours road, and we are confident that you will reach your destination safer than if you were to do it in a reckless manner.” He said

He also encouraged SVG’s pedestrians to continue to be vigilant when walking the streets, noting that once the public does their part in ensuring their safety, the traffic department will do its part.