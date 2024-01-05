Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has recently announced that the government is interested in purchasing the 320-acre Baliceaux Island, located in the Northern Grenadines.

On January 3, while speaking on radio, he said that he has requested a valuation of the island to be conducted by the Chief Surveyor.

Dr. Gonsalves says hopes to reach an agreement for the purchase or acquisition of Baliceaux before March 14, 2024, which is the anniversary of the death of Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer, the country’s National Hero.

The privately-owned island is of significant historical importance to the Garifuna people, as it was the location where over 5,000 Garifuna were exiled by the British in 1795, after the death of Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

While many individuals and organizations in the Garifuna community have called for the purchase or acquisition of the island, disagreement over the asking prices has been a matter of concern.

Therefore, the PM has requested that the lawyer for those who have acknowledged that they have title to the land be consulted to ensure that everything is in order.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, if no agreement can be reached, the law in relation to acquisition can be invoked, and reasonable compensation would have to be paid. If the parties are still unable to agree, they would have to go to a tribunal, under the law.