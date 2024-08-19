Dancehall artist Valiant proclaimed Health and Wellness Minister Christopher Tufton “Di Gyal dem Bubblegum” during his performance at the Minister’s Vibes Pon Di Hill stage show at Point Hill in St Catherine on Friday night. In response the Minister who is also Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, praised the singjay, declaring him a “good man”.

In one of a series of video clips that have surfaced on Instagram, Valiant with one arm casually draped around Tufton’s shoulders, pays his respects to the former University of the West Indies lecturer.

Valiant’s bond with Tufton began after the June 2 accident which took place on Charlemont Avenue in St. Andrew.

Not long after his surgery, Tufton had taken to Instagram to share a photograph featuring himself and Valiant who had visited him at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

The Minister, who had a bandage on his forehead, had expressed gratitude, stating: “I count my lucky stars and also thank Valiant, who was involved, for rushing me to UHWI, and to the team of doctors and nurses who are currently attending to me.”