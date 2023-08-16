The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has announced that its Faculties of Medical Sciences have been successfully accredited for an additional five-year period, from 2023 to 2028 by the region’s accreditation body, The Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP).

The UWI via an official release said the decision to renew the accreditation was reached at CAAM-HP’s meeting held on July 19 and 20, 2023 following a comprehensive review and evaluation conducted by the Authority during 2022 visits to the three teaching sites at Mona, St Augustine, Cave Hill and the clinical site in The Bahamas.

The UWI states that ‘CAAM-HP accreditation reaffirms the high quality and standards upheld by The UWI Faculties of Medical Sciences in medical education and healthcare training. This recognition underscores the commitment of The UWI to consistently provide a world-class education to medical students as well as students studying other health professions.’