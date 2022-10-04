The UWI Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines library went live on Wednesday September 28th 2022.

At a short demonstration of the ‘Go Live’ process, Librarian, Ms. Patricia Baptiste noted that UWI Open Campus and UWI students in general can now stay in the comfort of their homes and be able to borrow books online through UWILinC using their University ID card and pick up their books and other materials at the library.

In expressing her delight at this new feature of the services offered by the library, Ms. Baptiste noted that the entire process took about five (5) years as the books, first, had to be put online before the final phase was ready.

She indicated that it is an exciting time for students as they would now have much more to work with including group study rooms, general study areas and additional computers.

Ms. Baptiste noted that once the library is in full operation, the new and improved spacious library will contribute to students’ overall success at the Open Campus. Ms. Baptiste expressed her appreciation to her colleagues for their support during this period of upgrade.

The library is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm and on Fridays from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.