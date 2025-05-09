A proud moment for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean—on Thursday, May 8th, the University of the West Indies’ Faculty of Medical Sciences opened the Cecil Cyrus Caribbean Museum of Medical History in honour of Vincentian medical legend, Sir Cecil Cyrus.

Born in Layou, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir Cecil was a trailblazer in Caribbean medicine.

For over a decade, he was the only surgical specialist at the island’s main hospital, and later founded the Botanic Hospital, dedicating his life to serving those most in need.

The museum, now located at the Clinical Skills Complex in Barbados, showcases the Caribbean’s rich medical traditions, both modern and traditional—and stands as a tribute to the legacy of a proud Vincentian son.

Knighted by Prince Charles in 2019 and awarded an honorary doctorate from UWI, Sir Cecil’s contributions continue to inspire.

He passed away in 2023 at the age of 94.