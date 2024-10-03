From October 7th to 11th, 2024, the University of the West Indies Campus in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will host the 18th edition of CARICOM’s leading agricultural event, the Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA).

This year’s theme, “Climate-Smart Agriculture for a Sustainable Future,” aligns with the 25 by 2025 initiative, which aims to cut the Region’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025 and to enhance the resilience and sustainability of regional food systems.

Over the course of five days, the event will include workshops and seminars where participants can exchange information and best practices for protecting agriculture in a changing climate, coordinated by partners in regional agriculture.

This year, CWA will emphasize mitigating the effects of climate change on food production systems and promote investments in climate-smart initiatives.

It will provide a platform to engage key stakeholders in agriculture from public and private sectors, fostering partnerships essential for sustainable agricultural development.

The CWA is organized under the auspices of the Alliance for Sustainable Development of Agriculture and the Rural Milieu (The Alliance).

Since its inaugural meeting in 1998, the main collaborating agencies have been IICA and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat. To date, there have been 17 successful editions of the CWA, with the first event taking place in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999. Last year, it was hosted in The Bahamas under the theme “Accelerating Vision 25 By 2025.”