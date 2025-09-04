The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus (GC) St. Vincent the Grenadines (SVG) has bid farewell to its longest serving employee.

On Friday, July 31st, an appreciation ceremony was held for Mrs. Patricia Baptiste-Sutherland, who retired as Librarian after 41 years.

Mrs. Baptiste-Sutherland described the university as a “wonderful place to work.”

She stated that she joined the institution with a primary school education and studied until she now has a master’s degree.

The former teacher, who originally hails from Sandy Bay, encouraged persons to read voraciously and gain an education.

Although she has retired, Mrs. Baptiste-Sutherland pledged her commitment to the campus and expressed satisfaction that the academic institution continues to evolve and expand.

Commendations were given by those in attendance, both online and in person.