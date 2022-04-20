The University of the West Indies Climate Studies Group at Mona (CSGM) says Caribbean islands need to pay attention to the second instalment of the United Nation Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, known as the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6).

The report, which was released in February, presents a dire warning of the significant implications of inaction for the globe and the region; noting that even temporarily exceeding global warming of 1.5°C that is anticipated in the next two decades will result in severe effects, some of which will be irreversible.

CSGM says while the report covers the global impacts, vulnerabilities, and risks of climate change, Chapter 15 was dedicated to addressing small islands in the Caribbean, Indian, and Pacific Oceans.

“It details that a sense of urgency is prevalent among small islands to combat climate change and adhere to the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,” it said, noting that the chapter’s Executive Summary cautions that “small islands present the most urgent need for investment in capacity building and adaptation strategies”.

CSGM said it has compiled ten urgent takeaways for the Caribbean following an analysis of the IPCC February report noting, for instance, that as global warming continues to rise “small islands face an existential threat if global warming rises above 1.5°C”.