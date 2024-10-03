The University of the West Indies (UWI) has announced the appointment of a new Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Board of Undergraduate Studies.

Effective October 1st, 2024, Professor Canute Thompson will take up the new role as the head of the Office of the Board for Undergraduate Studies (OBUS).

Professor Thompson will be responsible for driving policy development and implementation for quality assurance and regionalism across all undergraduate and sub-degree programming at The UWI and its regional and global affiliates.

Canute Thompson is a professor of educational policy, planning and leadership who serves as Director of the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning (CCEP) and was the Project Director, UWI Governance Recommendation and Implementation Committee from 2022 to 2024.