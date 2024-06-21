The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has achieved a perfect score in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

This achievement is attributed to The UWI’s steadfast commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which has bolstered its academic standing and global research prominence.

A press release highlighted that, “Over the past decade, the University has strategically established joint global centres and initiatives with other respected universities to provide advocacy and development outcomes around sustainable development.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles expressed pride in THE’s recognition, saying, that their vision for The UWI requires the implementation of multiple strategies, and they are very proud that the work of their faculties in particular has won the recognition of the global university environment.”