A group of residents have sued a public utility company in the U.S. Virgin Islands after authorities there reported finding high levels of lead and copper in the tap water on St. Croix. The report caused panic and forced tens of thousands to rely on bottled water.

The class-action lawsuit, which is expected to be served in the coming days, accuses the US territory’s Water and Power Authority and Seven Seas Water Corporation of improper monitoring and failing to provide safe water, among other things.

Andrew Smith, the public utility’s CEO, condemned the lawsuit on Wednesday. He said the agency acted swiftly and transparently after the test results became available and that officials are still working to improve water quality in St. Croix.

Lee J Rohn, whose firm filed the lawsuit last week, said in an interview Wednesday that her clients have children whose blood tests show high levels of lead in their system.