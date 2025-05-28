On Friday May 23rd, 2025, to officially conclude the visit by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), a discussion forum was held with staff members of the Animal Health and Production Division (AHPD) at the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Conference Room, in Kingstown.

This forum provided the opportunity for participants to share their experiences on the recent simulation exercise and training sessions held in SVG.

The informative dialogue focused on lessons learnt, observation performance and strategies to enhance St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ preparedness, and response to African Swine Fever (ASF), should there be an outbreak.

During discussions, the AHPD was recognised for their dedication and efficiency, in executing the simulation exercises, which involved the collection of approximately seventy (70) blood and swab samples, from farms across the country.

In addition, the USDA and IICA teams also engaged in discussions with the Agricultural Minister, Hon. Saboto Caesar, which served to reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to enhance the

veterinary sector and strengthen national biosecurity protocols.

This collaborative effort reflects the broader regional commitment to disease surveillance and prevention. The Ministry remains steadfast in its pursuit of continuous development and engagements to respond effectively to any potential ASF out-breaks.