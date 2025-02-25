Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a US tourist that got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the US territory’s east.

In a statement police said that 64 year old Abdur Rahman was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday February 23rd, 2025.

Crews resumed their search yesterday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.

El Yunque is known as a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the US Forest Service.

Last year, a US tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.