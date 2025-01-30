A man who recently moved his family back to Pakistan from the US has confessed to killing his teenage daughter because he disapproved of her TikTok videos.

Anwar ul-Haq was charged with murder after he admitted to shooting his daughter Hira in the south-western city of Quetta on Tuesday January 28.

He initially told investigators that unidentified men were behind the shooting. The father, who has US citizenship, said he found his daughter’s posts “objectionable”.

Police said they were looking at all angles, including the possibility of an honor killing, which is not uncommon in the country. These killings are usually carried out by relatives who say they are acting in defense of their family’s honor.

In the case of Hira Anwar, who was between 13 and 14 years old, a police spokesman said her family “had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle and social gathering”.

Police said her father’s brother-in-law was also arrested in connection with the killing.