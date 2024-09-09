Alex Morgan, a US striker has bid an emotional farewell to professional football on Sunday, as she played her final match in the National Women’s Soccer League, having won two World Cups.

Morgan, 35, announced her retirement last week after discovering she is expecting her second child.

She led the San Diego Wave in a 4-1 home loss against North Carolina Courage.

Morgan received a standing ovation from 26, 516 fans during the match before being substituted after missing a penalty in the 10th minute.

After the match, she addressed the crowd, saying, “What a ride it’s been.”

Having played at the highest level of women’s football for 15 years, Morgan was a vital member of the USA teams that clinched back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Additionally, she earned a gold medal with her national team at the 2012 London Olympics.