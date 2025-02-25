The US for the second time has sided with Russia in votes at the United Nations to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This highlights the Trump administration’s change of stance on the war.

First the US opposed a European-drafted resolution condemning Moscow’s actions and supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity – voting the same way as Russia and countries including North Korea and Belarus at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Then the US drafted and voted for a resolution at the UN Security Council which called for an end to the conflict but contained no criticism of Russia.

The Security Council passed the resolution but two key US allies, the UK and France, abstained after their attempts to amend the wording were vetoed.