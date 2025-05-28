US President Donald Trump says, he’ll be issuing a pardon for a couple who starred in a reality TV show, before being jailed in a multi-million dollar fraud and tax evasion case.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were cast in the reality TV series, Chrisley Knows Best, which followed the duo in their career, as property tycoons in Nashville and Atlanta.

In June 2022 a jury found them guilty of tax evasion, and defrauding banks out of more than $36m in loans.

Earlier this month the couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, was interviewed on Fox News by the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

The couple was first indicted in 2019, then faced a three-week trial on fraud, tax evasion and obstruction of justice charges three years later.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and his wife Julie, recieved seven years.

Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also convicted and received-a three-year sentence.