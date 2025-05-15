US President, Donald Trump’s push to end birthright citizenship is set to be argued at the US Supreme Court, in a case that could help further his agenda on immigration and other issues.

The court will hear arguments on Thursday about whether lower court judges can block presidential orders for the entire country.

Trump moved to end birthright citizenship within hours of returning to the White House in January, signing an order that said children who are born in the US to undocumented immigrants, are not citizens.

Three federal judges had stopped it from taking effect.

Trump contends that they did not have the power to issue the national injunctions.

If the Supreme Court agrees with Trump, then he could continue his wide use of executive orders, to make good on campaign promises without having to wait for congressional approval, with limited checks by the courts.