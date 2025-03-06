US President Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would shut down the US Department of Education.

This is a long-cherished goal of the conservatives.

The move would deliver on a promise he made on the campaign trail.

According to US media reports, Trump plans to end some of the department’s programmes, while others would be housed within different parts of the government.

However, abolishing the department entirely requires an act of Congress.

Established in 1979, the Department of Education oversees funding for public schools, administers student loans and runs programmes that help low-income students.

Trump and his allies have accused the agency of “indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual, and political material”.