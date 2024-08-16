Detroit District Court Judge Kenneth King has been temporarily removed from his duties after an incident involving a 15-year-old girl, Eva Goodman.

During a field trip to the court, Judge King had Goodman handcuffed and dressed in a jail uniform after she appeared to fall asleep, citing her “attitude” as the reason.

The judge aimed to teach her a lesson on courtroom conduct, but his actions, which included asking others if she should be sent to juvenile detention, have been widely criticized.

The court’s chief judge, William McConico, conducted an internal investigation and decided that Judge King would undergo additional training.

The girl’s mother, Latoreya Hill, expressed outrage over the treatment, highlighting that her daughter was simply tired and not in a position to rest comfortably.

Judge King defended his actions as a version of “Scared Straight” to deter future misbehavior. Judge Aliyah Sabree, the court’s second-in-command, stated that King’s actions did not align with court standards and would be thoroughly reviewed.