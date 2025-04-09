A US judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore the Associated Press’s access to presidential events, after the White House blocked the news agency in a dispute over the term “Gulf of America”.

District Judge Trevor MicFadden on Tuesday said the administration’s restriction on AP journalists was “contrary to the First Amendment”, which guarantees freedom of speech.

The dispute arose when the AP refused to adopt the administration’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” in its coverage, following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

The ban has meant that the AP has been unable to access press events at the White House as well as Air Force One.