The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday stated the US government will end the temporary protected status (TPS) for 500,000 Haitians living in the country in August.

This comes despite deteriorating conditions in the Caribbean country, with gangs controlling about 85% of the capital and sexual violence against children increasing by 1,000% last year, according to the United Nations.

Temporary Protected Services (TPS) is granted to nationals of designated countries facing unsafe conditions, such as armed conflict or environmental disasters.

It has been held by Haitians since 2010 and will be ending on 3 August 2025. This means they will lose their work permits and could be eligible for deportation.

US President Donald Trump has moved to overhaul parts of the US immigration system since returning to office and promised “mass deportations” and arrests.