Top experts from the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York are in Guyana to provide training to 400 physicians to help them better detect and treat patients with long-COVID.

Generally, between 10 to 20 per cent of persons affected by COVID-19 will have persistent symptoms months after falling ill. This is referred to as long-COVID syndrome.

While many Guyanese have recovered from the deadly respiratory disease, many are still experiencing symptoms.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do is to educate physicians so that they can recognize these signs and symptoms, and be able to appropriately treat these patients,” Guyana’s Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said during his COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali had engaged officials of the hospital during a recent visit to Guyana, requesting that they assist doctors in understanding long-COVID.

The first training session was held on Wednesday, and it included discussions on post-acute COVID-19 syndrome and unexpected outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic.