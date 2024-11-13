The United States has stated that Israel has not violated American laws regarding the blockage of humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite a 30-day deadline for increased aid access expiring on Tuesday. While the US acknowledged some steps taken by Israel, including the opening of a new land crossing and resumed deliveries to northern Gaza, officials said more progress was necessary.

However, the United Nations has warned that aid levels to Gaza are at their lowest in a year, with a report suggesting an imminent risk of famine, particularly in northern Gaza, where almost no aid has reached in the past month. Joyce Msuya, the UN’s acting undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, condemned Israel for blocking assistance to the north, where 75,000 people remain with dwindling supplies.

The US, despite these concerns, indicated that it would continue to provide military aid to Israel. US officials praised Israel for taking some actions to increase aid but noted that the situation on the ground had worsened, with humanitarian organizations claiming that conditions in Gaza had deteriorated since the US’s demand for increased aid access.

The ongoing conflict, which escalated after the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, has resulted in more than 43,000 deaths in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Humanitarian agencies and the UN have warned of the growing civilian toll, with reports suggesting that Israeli military actions may be systematically targeting civilians.