US national, Miled Gamil Boutros(Bow-tros), was remanded into custody when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Candia Ca-ret-te George, charged with kidnapping and attempted murder.

The prosecution said that 51 year old Boutros had between March 24th, and April 4th, this year, had kidnapped and attempted to murder Egyptian national, Ahmed Sheref, 49, in Castle Bruce, on the east coast of Dominica.

The court was told that Sheref, now a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), is suffering from injuries he alleges to have sustained when Boutros shot him.

Boutros was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before the Chief Magistrate at the Castle Bruce Magistrate Court.

Both charges against him will be heard at the High Court.

Boutros lawyers did not petition the court for bail, and the matter was adjourned to August 8th, 2025.